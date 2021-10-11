ET Mensah’s book on ‘PNDC/NDC’ sets records straight without harming anyone – Koku

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

A stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Enoch Teye Mensah has written a book titled ‘PNDC/NDC setting the records straight Vol 1.

Commenting on this book, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Koku Anyidoho said in a tweet that the book sets matters straight without hurting anyone.



“This week portends well for the Republic of Ghana Flag of Ghana with the launch of this Book by, E.T. Mensah. I have been privileged to read the book and I say; God bless E.T. Mensah for “Setting The Records Straight” without damning anybody,” he said.



The book authored by the Council of State member, among others, chronicles the policies, plans, programmes and projects of Ghana’s longest regime, led by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



His latest literary work takes readers on a nostalgic journey “of the torrid tides buffeting the ship of state before the advent of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), on, Thursday, December 31, 1981”.



Having served in various capacities under the regime, which included the National Democratic Congress (NDC) tenure between 1993 and 2001, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency has hinted that the book “will set the records straight on how a crucial journey of nation building began with raw determination, an unwavering zeal, a passion to die for the country, bodies that did not know pain, hearts that pumped the blood of the nation, and the grit with which a group of men and women anchored their faith firmly to ‘God Bless our Homeland Ghana and Make our Nation Great and Strong’”.

The book is scheduled to be launched on Friday, October 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at exactly 2:00pm.



The book was foreworded by the late former president Rawlings.



A release issued to announce the date of the book launch opened as thus: “Stories have been told; stories are being told; stories would be told! However, when a story is told in person by an active participant in the creation of the story, how hallowed, are the eyes that read, and the ears that hear”.



It said the launch will be under strict Covid-19 health protocols.