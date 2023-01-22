EX-Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga picks 3 teams likely to win Ghana Premier League

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga has named three teams as favourites to win the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League title.
In an interview, Kofi Abanga picked his former employers, Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Aduana Stars as contenders for the domestic top-flight.
“I think Hearts of Oak, Kotoko and Aduana Stars are doing well this season and I believe if they maintain their performance, one of those clubs could win the league title at the end of the season,” he said.
At the moment, Aduana Stars sit top of the table after 13 matches into the season, with 24 points.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are tied on 21 points and are occupying 3rd and 4th positions respectively.
