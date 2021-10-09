Each constituency needs at least 3 ambulances - NAS

The NAS says it has 307 functional ambulances nationwide

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has disclosed that there are currently 307 functional ambulances nationwide.

Deputy Director of Public Relations, Simmons Yussif Kewura posits that although the government bought several ambulances under the one constituency policy, they need more.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



According to him, the NAS needs at least three ambulances in each constituency of the country to make it more efficient and reliable.



He was responding to a viral video that captured some ambulances allegedly abandoned at a workshop in Kumasi.



In his explanation, he said the ambulances were at the workshop for routine maintenance.

Mr. Kewura noted that currently, only three out of the ambulances bought under the one constituency one policy initiative are damaged, but the rest are all functional and working.



The three damaged he disclosed were due to road accidents and included that of the Walensi, Kwadaso and another constituency.



He stressed that they need more ambulances for the NAS so they can serve Ghanaians well.



”We need more ambulances to make us more efficient. We have 307 functional ambulances now, but we need three in each constituency. But we also know that it is dependant on resources. We are hopeful we will get more ambulances to serve Ghanaians better.”