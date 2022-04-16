Easter: Coronavirus still around, observe protocols – Pentecostal Council advises

The general public is advised to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Source: GNA

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged churches to continue to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols throughout the Easter festive season in spite of the easing of restrictions.

The Council said the country was still not out of the woods and cautioned that the disease could resurge if “we continue to be reckless, especially during this festive season.”



In a statement signed by Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, President, GPCC, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, the Council urged the public to observe the preventive protocols to avert further restrictions or lockdown after the celebrations.



Christians all over the world are observing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in a week-long celebration characterised by a raft of religious activities.



The celebration commenced on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Palm Sunday) and will end on Sunday, April 17, 2022 - Easter Sunday which marks Jesus' resurrection.



The GPCC urged the public to celebrate in moderation and eschew all vices that could result in disaster.

“We urge all motorists to be extra patient, tolerant and cautious to avoid needless accidents, injuries and deaths on our roads,” it said.



The Council urged Christians to use the season to reflect on the love of God, which was exhibited through the suffering, death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.



It said the celebration of Easter would be meaningless if the citizenry and the nation did not demonstrate forgiveness, love, sacrifice and reconciliation towards one another.



“The current state of mistrust, self-centeredness, hatred, extreme partisanship, sense of insecurity and injustice in our nation is at complete variance with the spirit of Easter,” it said.