Easter Festivities: Post-holiday stress can badly affect you – Clinical Psychologist

Dr. Jonathan Odame

A Clinical Psychologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Jonathan Odame has advised holidaymakers to make time to have enough rest and destress since post-holiday stress can have dire consequences on their health and well-being.

Speaking on GTV’s morning show hosted by guest host, MOG Music, Dr. Odame explained that untreated stress can have far-reaching health implications on people, advising persons suffering from stress as a result of the merrymaking during the Easter festivities ought to seek appropriate care.



“It[ post-holiday stress] can really affect you. When you’re going through stress itself, there is a toll on the body. And stress affects the mind and body. So when you’re going through this form of stress, you can’t concentrate on your things [tasks]; you always have that low energy to do things; you tend to sometimes always sleep; you lose interest in activities because of the pressure put on you…you can have physical symptoms where people may be having a lot of heartbeats; they can’t sleep well; and even emotional symptoms where people can’t concentrate and become forgetful,” he said.



“Stress, if untreated can really affect you. We have [debilitating] headaches. And people who go through a lot of stress may even be having stomach problems. So there are a lot of health implications if you you’re not able to manage your stress levels,” he added.

He recommended that people who are stressed eat well-balanced diets, rest enough and undertake physical exercises to destress.



“There is the need to eat very very well, rest and engage yourself in some few exercises,” he advised.



Many Ghanaians take advantage of the Easter holidays to, among others engage in stressful but enjoyable activities such as partying, picnicking and travelling.