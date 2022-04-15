Easter: Let’s be ambassadors of peace, sacrifice for nation – Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist, has urged the citizenry to learn to sacrifice for the nation as Christians observe the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, who is also the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, said the story of death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signified sacrifice and urged Christians to emulate same in their daily engagements to advance the development of the nation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he also encouraged the citizenry to be ambassadors of peace and eschew practices and utterances that could undermine national cohesion and unity.



“As a people, we should strive to be ambassadors of peace. Like Jesus Christ did, He became the Prince of Peace. We should also learn to sacrifice for our nation.



“Jesus sacrificed to die our death. We should also learn as a people to live in love and respect one another,” he said.



Christians all over the world are observing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in a week-long celebration characterised by a raft of religious activities.

The celebration commenced on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Palm Sunday) and will end on Sunday, April 17, 2022 - Easter Sunday which marks Jesus' resurrection.



Rev. Dr Tetteh said the nation must put God at the centre of all of its actions and policies and be guided by the Word of God at all times.



He said the current economic hardships experienced across the globe and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was testament that the world could not solely rely on science, economics and intelligence to solve its problems.



“Ghanaians should not lose sight of the God factor in all our deliberations,” he said.



Rev. Dr Tetteh said Ghanaians must eschew bad practices such as corruption, greed, and selfishness and follow the ways of God to invoke blessings for the country.

“We should learn to me more Ghanaian than more political because the more Ghanaian you become, the better so that we can put Ghana first before any political party we belong to,” he said.



Rev. Dr Tetteh was recently honoured by the President of Hungary with Knight Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary – the country’s highest honour bestowed on foreigners.



The honour was in recognition of his dedicated effort in promoting the international image of Ghana and Hungary by deepening bilateral relations between the two countries and on the international stage.



Rev. Dr Tetteh described the honour conferred on him by the Hungarian Government as humbling.



“What this means to Ghana is that every Ghanaian can be proud of themselves that at least a fellow Ghanaian has been recognised for that matter and for those of them in the diaspora, especially in the Hungarian community, anytime they are noticed as Ghanaians, what would come into the minds of the Hungarians is: this is one of Lawrence Tetteh's people,” he said.