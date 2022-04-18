0
Menu
News

Easter: One dead, 13 injured in two separate road accidents at Kwahu

IMG 20220417 WA0022 A scene from one of the accident scenes

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

A 10-year-old boy, Emmanuel Atta Serebour, died on the spot on Sunday morning when a car rammed into a group of six people after veering off the road at Christian Quarters in Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

Emmanuel Atta Serebour’s twin brother, another brother, cousin and two others sustained injuries and were treated at the Abetifi Health Center.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least eight individuals sustained injuries in a road crash at the Atibie section of the Kwahu mountains on the same day

The driver of the mini bus heading towards Nkawkaw with 20 passengers on board lost control while descending the mountain and crashed at the edge of the road.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Related Articles: