Easter celebration is not about parties and dancing - Christian Council

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

Rev Mante says reducing Easter to a time to party is an insult to the Christian faith

Easter is a time of introspection to draw us closer to God - Rev Mante



Easter has become another holiday for some Christians - Rev Mante



The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has bemoaned the lack of spiritual attachment to the celebration of Easter by some factions of the Ghanaian public.



According to Rev Mante, some Christians have reduced the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to a time to party and dance, which is an insult to the Christian faith.



“… it is an insult to the Christian faith, particularly during the passion week, where we intensify our prayers and fasting when people are just dancing and doing all those kinds of things, it does not speak well of us at all.



“I am grateful to God that there are Christians who really understand this aspect of Easter, but then still we will always have some who don’t care about this,” myjoyonline.com reports.