Easter in Kwahu likely to take place this year – MCE

Kwahu Easter

The Easter celebrations in the Kwahu enclaves of the Eastern Region are likely to be celebrated two years after they were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Even though no decision has been taken yet, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, Yaw Owusu Addo, said meetings and consultations with other stakeholders are ongoing and the likelihood is that the celebrations would take place this year under strict COVID-19 protocols.



The MCE made the revelation in an interview with Onua TV as to whether or not this year’s Easter celebrations would be allowed since its suspension in 2020.



“COVID is now with us worldwide. It has shown us what it does not like. We did not know its character but now we know. We should follow the protocols and now we have the vaccine.”



He explained that “Easter is part of the economic ventures in Kwahu so taking it away from the enclave creates a huge economic loss”.



“Money comes into the economy. Huge crowds come here. It boosts the economy. It brings happiness but we have lost a lot during the two years that it has not been celebrated”.

Mr. Owusu Addo said, “we are planning to celebrate it under the protocols because in Western Region, the masquerade celebrated Christmas under strict Covid-19 protocols conditions and we can also do same”.



“It was a tourism one [masquerade celebrations] and the people did not die because they obeyed the Covid protocols.”



The MCE explained that “it shows that if we follow the laws, we can celebrate it”.



“I have gone for a meeting on that and we are likely to do that. Police will ensure the protocols are adhered to. We shall put out water and soap and sanitisers on the roadsides so it is likely to come on”.