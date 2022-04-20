Easter is all about the golden rule – love your neighbor as yourself - Stephen Ashitey

Stephen Ashitey

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, the Tema East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Executive member is reminding all Ghanaians that the Easter season is one to commemorate love and fellow feeling.

In a statement, Mr. Ashitey Adjei points out that the underlying theme of the season is not religion or religiosity but a love for one’s neighbour. Now the Easter holiday is over and it is time to work.



“Indeed, The Lord Jesus Christ whose crucifixion is the central theme of Easter was not a Christian, or a Muslim or a Hindu – Jesus Christ was rather the exemplary figure



around whom Christians get their name as the word “Christian” means “little Christ” which is a coinage from Antioch for followers of Jesus who lived like him after he had resurrected and returned to Heaven.”



According to Moshake therefore, “if we truly want to honour Jesus, we must endeavour to live like him; meaning loving our neighbour the way Christ loved his neighbour.”



Moshake shows his Bible knowledge by pointing out that this Christ-like life is summed up in Matthew Chapter 7 verse 12, in which Jesus teaches the golden rule: “therefore in all things whatsoever, ye would do that men should do to you: do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophet.”



In other words, whatever you want others to do to you, do also the same to them.

“Therefore Jesus was right when he said that any man or woman who lives by love, fulfills all of God’s law,” Moshake wrote.



And according to Moshake, the same theme of love carries through all religions and therefore it is wrong for anybody to call himself a follower of any faith at all and then live in hate.



“This same theme of love strings through the fundamental teachings of all religions and had even been a precept of enlightenment taught by the likes of the pre-Christ era philosophers like Confucius whose original name in China is Kunfutsey.



Adlibbing this age-old teaching of commonsensical love, Moshake points out that “Easter is all about doing unto others what you wish to be done to you and not doing onto others what you do not wish to be done to you.”



The firebrand NDC man said he hopes that, “Next Easter will not be just another fanciful celebration filled with eating and merry making but will make people to sit down and reflect about their religious lives".