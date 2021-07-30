Eastern Region: 56% of 2020 BECE candidates failed as basic education deteriorates

Students who obtained aggregate 6 in the region were 247 made up of 110 boys and 137 girls

A total of 27,561 candidates representing fifty-six percent(56%) of candidates in Eastern region who wrote the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) failed.

Statistical analysis of the performance of the candidates commissioned by the Eastern Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates that only 21,655 candidates out of total 49,216 candidates who wrote the exams passed by securing aggregate 6 to 30.



Students who obtained aggregate 6 in the region were 247 made up of 110 boys and 137 girls. 178 out of the total number of candidates who obtained aggregate 6 in the Eastern region were from Nsawam -Adoagyiri Municipality.



2,834 candidates obtained aggregate 7 to 15 while 8,636 had aggregate 16 to 24. A total of 9,979 had aggregate 25 to 30.



Out of the total of 2001 schools that participated in all 33 Districts and Municipalities, 24 schools in 13 districts/Municipalities recorded Zero percent (0%). The district with schools that recorded zero percent are Kwaebibirim (4) , Akyemansa (4), Abuakwa South (3) ,West Akim(3) Asene Manso -Akroso(2), New Juaben North (1),Yilo Krobo(1), Upper West Akyem(1), Kwahu South (1), Achieve(1), Fanteakwa South(1), Afram Plains North (1) ,Kwahu South (1), Okere (1).



Nsawam -Adoagyiri recorded the highest passes among the candidates presented with 80.8 % pass rate followed by Birim North which had a 65.1% pass rate .

Atewa East placed third with a 60.8% pass rate while Kwahu West, Birim South, Atewa West and New Juaben South followed with 60.6% ,53.8% ,50.5% and 50.1% respectively.



Kwahu Afram Plains North, Fanteakwa North and Ayensuano languished at the bottom of the performance in the 2020 BECE in the region with 24.9%,19.7% and 19.0% pass rates respectively.



The performance analysis was not based on a comparison of the previous years’ performance.



The pass mark analysis was also based on aggregate 30 as pass rate instead of aggregate 36% in the previous year.



However, the situation points to worrying situation of deterioration in quality education at the basic level in the region .