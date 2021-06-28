Eastern Region: Bonkame and Sna residents worried over abandoned bridge

The abandoned bridge in Bonkame and Sna

Natives of Bonkame and Sna, a Krobo farming village at Bosuso in the Fanteakwa South district of the Eastern region are displeased with the contractor and District Assembly over an abandoned constructed bridge.

Motorists find it difficult to transport farm produce from their various farms to the market and market women who ply the road from Osino to Begoro usually have to abandon the road and use the Bunsu - Osiem road which is far.



The contractor has however failed to complete the bridge to pave way for road users.



The farmers and other residents usually face challenges when it rains.



The chief (Dadematse) of Bonkame and Sna, Nene Narh Kwao said the contractor has blocked the Bonkame river and due to that, it has caused huge havoc to cocoa farms and other plantations.

He revealed market women and road users are unable to ply the road because of the shoddy works of the contractor.



“The situation is getting worse. We are still in the raining season and things are getting out of hand. Farm produces are rotten away because they don’t want to ply the road which their vehicles and get stuck,” he said.



Nene Kwao therefore charged the Fanteakwa South district Assembly to come to their aid with immediate effect or else if someone dies because of the uncompleted bridge, they will hold the Assembly and the contractor responsible.