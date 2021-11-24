Eastern Region has huge HIV/AIDS cases – Health Director

HIV/AIDS prevalent amongst youth

Youth have normalized active sex - Health director



Kwahu West Health Director, Celestina Asante, has stated that the Municipal capital, Nkawkaw, holds a huge share of the new HIV/AIDS cases recorded in the Eastern Region, Kasapafmonline reports.



The AIDS commission through its technical unit earlier this week, came out with some 2,128 new cases of HIV in the Eastern Region.



Madam Celestina Asante made this revelation when she appeared on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM’s morning show, according to her, the virus persists mainly among the youth, solely because the youth have normalized partaking in casual sex.

She is reported to have said the first five big hospitals in the region including Holy Family hospital Nkawkaw, St. Dominic’s at Akwatia, Nsawam Regional hospital, Oda government hospital and Lower Manya krobo hospital are recording more cases.



According to Kasapafmonline, she indicated that pregnant women are encouraged to undergo mandatory HIV/AIDS test in the various health facilities to ensure the safety of the unborn baby.



She later revealed that some youth and teenagers contracted the virus from their parents and have started experimenting with sex hereby spreading it to innocent persons, Kasapafmonline said.



Mrs. Celestina Asante cautioned the youth to be careful due to the increasing spate of the virus amongst the youth



“In the past, HIV used to be contracted by middle-age people especially the rich men. With the youth, the young girls had it more but now it has changed, the virus is being contracted by both men and women being it adult and young,” she is quoted to have said.