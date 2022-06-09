Eastern Region in high gear for Green Ghana Day

More than 3.7 million tree seedlings are readily available for all seven Forestry Districts in the Eastern Region, for onward distribution for the Green Ghana Tree Planting scheduled for Friday, June 10, 2022.

This year’s Green Ghana exercise is focusing on restoring the country’s forestry, for which reason most of the trees will be planted in forest reserves.



The Eastern Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Nana Poku Bosompim in an interview with GBC News, said last year’s target was exceeded by almost 50%, and research by some external bodies shows an 8% survival rate for the trees planted last year.



Eastern Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Nana Poku Bosompim

Mr. Bosompim said the trees survived because the Commission was able to identify people with the capacity to plant and nurture them.



According to him, "some districts have already received seedlings which include timber species, ornamental and fruit seedlings for onward distribution to individuals, schools, and churches among others.”



There will be a float through some principal streets to create awareness before the launch of the Regional Green Day at the Koforidua Technical University.