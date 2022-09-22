Eastern Region records 62 maternal deaths in 8 months

File photo

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has bemoaned the high rate of maternal deaths in the region, describing the situation as worrying.

This followed the shocking revelation that 62 maternal deaths occurred in the Region from January to September of this year, with the majority of cases occurring in rural areas.



Addressing a press conference in Koforidua to update the media and public on the Maternal Death situation in the Region and to amplify measures to address the challenge of attaining Zero Tolerance for Maternal Deaths, Ellen Darkoa Asare, Regional Public Health Nurse said the failure of pregnant mothers to visit the hospitals when referred coupled with poverty are among the causes of the High Maternal Cases in the Region.



She, therefore, called on pregnant mothers to prioritize their safety during pregnancy periods by frequenting health facilities for antenatal care rather than relying on herbalists and prayer camps.

However, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Winfred Ofosu mentioned that the maternal mortality ratio remains high and requires strenuous efforts if Ghana must achieve the Sustainable Development Goal target of 70 per 100,000 live births in 2030.



He said that to address the challenges and achieve SDG, hence the launching of the “Zero Tolerance for Maternal Deaths” campaign which primarily aims at reducing unintended pregnancies among women and girls through the provision of safe abortion and family planning (FP) services to reduce maternal deaths.



According to him, even though the campaign is seeking additional support for these unfortunate people to access the best and safest techniques for terminating unwanted pregnancies to save their lives and for timely family planning to prevent further unintended pregnancies, there is still a high death rate.