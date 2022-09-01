Eastern Regional Director of CHRAJ surcharged over missing official vehicle

Stephen Okpoti Mensah

The Eastern Regional Director of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Stephen Okpoti Mensah, has been surcharged by the Auditor-General for the cost of an official vehicle with registration number GC 7923-12, which was stolen from his residence.

This was contained in the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report.



Mr. Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, has been tasked with ensuring Mr. Okpoti Mensah complies with the directives and pays for the missing vehicle.



The 2021 Auditor-General’s Report referred to Section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) which states that a principal spending officer of a covered entity, state-owned enterprise, or public corporation shall be responsible for the assets of the institution under the care of the Principal Spending Officer and shall ensure that a proper control system exists for custody and management of the assets.

“Our inspection of assets and subsequent interview with the Regional Director of the Commission indicated that an official vehicle with registration number GC 7923-12 which was parked at the Regional Director’s residence (SSNIT Flat Estate) was stolen in March 2019 when he had traveled out of the Country.



“The matter had since been reported to the Police. We recommended that the Commissioner of CHRAJ should ensure that the Regional Director (Mr. Stephen Okpoti Mensah) pay for the cost of the vehicle.”