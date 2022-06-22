Eastern Regional Minister calls for concerted effort for employment

Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong

Source: GNA

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has mentioned that concerted efforts are needed to implement sustainable policies for the youth as a national development agenda.

He noted that it was imperative in empowering the youth to be economically independent through the creation of employment avenues to address the high rate of unemployment.



The Regional Minister mentioned this during a graduation ceremony for over 400 artisans under the Ghana Employment Agency (GEA) and the Young Africa Works Project at Oda.



He commended the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) for the delivery mechanism in implementing the Young Africa Works Project that considered all the facets of youth entrepreneurship.



The facets of youth entrepreneurship include; Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship (ICE), Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship, and Business Acceleration and it is estimated to equip over 39,000 young men and women with dignified jobs.

The Minister noted that the "YOUSTART" Programme which would be launched in July, would support young people to nurture and grow their dream businesses.



The rollout of free Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) has not only resulted in an unprecedented enrollment of over 45,000 students, but also seen an increase in the number of TVET schools from 47 to 200.



He called on parents and guardians to embrace the TVET as a worthy career programme for their wards and not an alternative to any other.