Eastern Regional Minister warns against illegal sand winning

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

The Eastern Region Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has warned illegal sand winners in the Region to desist from the act since the laws would deal with them when they are caught without a permit.

The Minister said he would not shield anyone caught in the act so it is important to either halt their operations or secure documents to enable them to embark on their activities.



The regional minister gave the warning at the confirmation of the president’s nominee of Chief Executive for Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region, Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom.



Madam Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom polled 100% to be confirmed Ayensuano DCE



He said it is sad that farmers will struggle to cultivate food crops only for these unscrupulous sand winners to wake up at night and then destroy far lands and crops with their activities.



“Security in the district and the region is a worry because of the activities of these illegal sand winners and I urge those involved to stop and secure a proper permit from the Minerals Commission.”

Mr. Acheampong specifically mentioned Adeiso, Asamankese and Ayensuano and said those whose family members are involved should be talked to.



He warned the chiefs and opinion leaders in the region not to approach him if any of their subjects are arrested because he would not adhere to any pleas to truncate prosecutions of such a person.



He promised that until the President removes him as the Region’s Minister, he would fight against illegal sand winning and urged all to support him.



“I want us to respect the laws of this land and I want us to dignify the officeholders that we ourselves have planted in office,” he explained.