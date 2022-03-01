Eastern regional NPP Chairman nearly beaten over attempt to impose candidates on electorates

Chairman Kissi's car surrounded by angry youths

But for the timely intervention of some residents and passers-by in the Akim Oda constituency in the Eastern region, Kingston Akumin Kissi, Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have been beaten to a pulp.

On a working visit to monitor the ongoing polling station elections in the constituency, he was met by a huge crowd who chanted war songs.



The aggrieved party members said the Chairman and other executives failed to stand their ground for their preferred choice who they said have sacrificed enough for the party and have decided to impose former executives on them.



In a video, his vehicle is surrounded by angry youths trying to pull him out.

The irate supporters hooted at the party chairman and threatened to deal with him.



This nearly resulted in a fracas between the youths. The Chairman was hurriedly whisked away to escape beatings from the angry supporters.



In an interview with Mypurefmonline reporter, Adjei Asante, some contestants said, the party risks losing the 2024 elections if such acts of impunity are not stopped.