Eastwood Anaba narrates how Mahama helped save the life of a pastor in Mensa Otabil’s church

The founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has said that there are good politicians in Ghana who truly have the country at heart but these politicians are castigated for no reason.

He touted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama as two of these politicians he has had personal encounters with.



Recounting for example, an instance where the former President Mahama showed him some kindness, Eastwood Anaba, while speaking to his congregation in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb said Mahama helped save the life of a pastor of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil’s church, when he was in office.



According to him, Dr Otabil called him to ask Mahama for help to transport one of his pastors who was severely injured in an accident in Wa, to Accra.



“I was in Lagos, a pastor had an accident in Nandom, his head was broken. He must get to Accra otherwise he would die. Dr Mensa Otabil, my good friend called me … and said ‘Eastwood I have an emergency, one of our pastors (a pastor of ICGC), his head is broken, can you help by calling the government so that they call the air ambulance to pick the guy otherwise we are going to lose him.



“I called President Mahama and told him I have a problem. A pastor friend of ICGC has had an accident in Nandom and we need an air ambulance to transport him,” he narrated.

Eastwood Anaba said that Mahama within 10 minutes called him back and told him that the Air Force Commander would call him back and give him the needed assistance.



“By the time he (Mahama) put down the phone, the Air Force Commander called me. He (the commander) said ‘The president has given me your assignment, consider it done. By tomorrow your patient will be in Accra'.



“The plane went all the way to Wa Hospital; picked up Pastor Peter Akagara to Accra. And up to today, Pastor Akagara is alive,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians not to believe the lies told about certain politicians.



“I came to announce to you to stop listening to liars. There are people that can help you and because they know who they are, they accept who they are, they are acting who they are; people accuse them of pride and they drive them away from you.”

