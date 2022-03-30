Easy Water for Everyone marks World Water Day with island communities in Ada

World Water Day is observed on the 22nd of March every year

Easy Water for Everyone, a non-governmental organization, has celebrated this year’s World Water Day with students and residents from some 22 islands communities.

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day that highlights the importance of fresh, clean water.



It is observed on the 22nd of March every year.



The Day celebrates water and raises awareness on global water crisis. But another core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.



In view of this, the NGO in observance of the day encouraged all and sundry especially young people to become ambassadors of good drinking water in their various communities.



The event which was held at the Pediatorkorpe DA Basic School was marked by a sensitization exercises on the importance of good drinking water, how to ensure good drinking water and also a quiz competition between the four major basic schools on the islands.



It was graced by the community chiefs of Pediatorkorpe and Kpetsupanya, as well as the Assemblyman of the Pediatorkorpe area.

Institutions that graced the event also included the Ghana Fire Service, the Environmental Health Department, Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service branch of the Accra East District.



The partaking schools in the quiz competition were Pediatorkorpe DA Basic school, Alorkpeim DA Basic school, Tuanikorpe DA Basic school and Aflive DA Basic school.



After the heated quiz competition where students were expected to answer correctly questions on water, sanitation and the environment, Alorkpeim DA Basic School came first.



Also, representatives from the various institutions gave a short message in respect to the theme of the celebration, that is “Groundwater, making the invisible visible“.



On his part, the Chief for Kpetsupanya, Nene Ofotsu Kottor II, called on Easy Water for Everyone to look for organic ways to control the water hyacinth.



The Circuit Supervisor of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Morris Ocansey also applauded EWfE for its work on the island communities and also requested the NGO to extent its work to Azizakpe which is an island community between the sea and the river.