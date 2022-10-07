Easy way of life will lead you to destruction - Graduates told

Hilton John Mitchell

Even as employers seek to hire employees who meet their standards, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Ghana, Mr. Hilton John Mitchell says business owners should have the courage to employ human resource whose qualification exceeds theirs.

He said this is what helps the business owner to achieve the needed success.



Speaking exclusively to ATL FM NEWS, he noted that while employers try to find the right, honest, as well as most reliable, and committed human resource, they should be free to employ those with more skills and expertise than they have.



“This should apply to the owner of a corner shop all the way to the biggest production plant anywhere,” he emphasized.



Mr. Mitchell, who is also the Managing Director of Jonmoore International Limited, was speaking at the 2021 Dean’s Award of the University of Cape Coast School Of Business.

He further urged young graduates to always seek the progress of the organizations where they gain employment.



To him, the easy way of life of getting a job, buying a car, a house, and getting married within the shortest possible time will only lead them to destruction.



He said such a notion only leads people to trend on the wrong tangent in misappropriating organizational funds and feeding their selfish desires.