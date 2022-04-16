0
Eat fruits and vegetables to prevent heart disease

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The citizenry, especially Muslims, who are fasting, have been advised to eat more vegetables and fruits to reduce blood pressure, the risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.

Ms Khadijah Abdul-Samed, Communication Officer and Researcher on Health for Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (WIDA-GH), who gave the advice, said fruits and vegetables also lowered the risk of eye and digestive problems and had a positive effect on blood sugar.

Ms Abdul-Samed who gave the advice in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale indicated that eating non-starchy vegetables and fruits like apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables had an impact on promoting weight loss, especially for fat people.

She advised people to choose vegetables packed with different nutrients and more slowly digested carbohydrates in their meals.

Ms Abdul-Samed also advised that people should cook new recipes that contained more vegetables, salads, and soups amongst others.

