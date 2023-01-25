Eat humble pie, revoke ‘ill-timed, unstrategic’ changes – Cletus Avoka to NDC executives

Cletus Avoka, MP for Zebilla

Cletus Avoka, outgoing Member of Parliament for Zebilla, has asked the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to reverse changes made to the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Avoka speaks on changes



Avoka, a one-time Majority Leader and veteran lawmaker, has affirmed in an interview on Joy FM (January 24) that Members of Parliament (MPs) were not consulted before the changes were made.



The most significant move, according to a January 23 letter from the NDC to Speaker Alban Bagbin, is the replacement of Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) with Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) as Minority Leader.



"It was not anticipated; it was not expected, and it is untimely as at now. Without prejudice, the gentlemen who are now in the helm of affairs... are very decent Members of Parliament.



"Without prejudice to that...I don’t know what informed the National Executives of the NDC to do this. Without an iota of consultation with some of us who are seniors in Parliament and in the party."



He described the move as "most ill-timed, it is unstrategic, and it didn’t need to come at this time at all," adding "I think that the National Executives should eat humble pie and withdraw the change."

He lamented the ultimate impact of the changes, even on the upcoming primaries in May this year, stressing that "we are going to jeopardise them (removed leaders) in the quest to wrestle power from the NPP in 2024."



Other changes and retentions



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first deputy minority chief whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as the second deputy minority chief whip.



