Eating fufu after 4pm is dangerous - Dietician

File Photo: A bowl of fufu and meat

A Medical Practitioner who specializes as a dietician, Dr Ibrahim Osman, says it is dangerous to eat fufu after 4pm.

According to Dr Osman, fufu takes a long time to digest and therefore needs to be consumed earlier before bedtime.



Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on TV XYZ a programme dubbed My Lawyer My Counselor Dr Osman added that it is best to eat light food before going to bed.



“It is a bad practice to eat heavy food as breakfast since the intestines close during sleeping hours and opens slowly” he said.



For afternoon meals, Dr Osman advised it is best to take heavy food because it digests faster during the period of time.

He advised all to avoid junk foods and eat more fruits and vegetables.



Watch video below:



