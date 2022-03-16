6
Menu
News

Ebenezer SHS students sit on floor over inability to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks

Ebenezer SHS Students Sit On Floor.png General Arts students of Ebenezer Senior High School sit on the floor to study

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Forty-five General Arts students of Ebenezer Senior High School in Dansoman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region have been studying on the floor since Thursday, March 10.

This is because the headmistress of the school has parked all the desks from the classroom because the students could not pay an amount of GH¢600 each.

A guardian to one of the students who sent Whatsapp messages on condition of anonymity told Onua TV that three of the desks got broken, so the headmistress directed that three students will not get desks to sit on.

The guardian explained that the headmistress gave them up to Thursday, March 10 to pay GH¢600 each for breaking the desks.

“The desks are three so she asked them [students] to pay GH¢600 each.

“Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday, and till today, [the students] still sit on the floor when they go to school.”

Teachers have since been teaching while students sit on the floor.

According to the source, several pleas by the student for the headmistress, whose name has been given as Madam Anastasia, to temper justice with mercy have proved futile as they keep sitting on the floor to study.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor granted bail
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution