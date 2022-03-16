Ebenezer SHS students sit on floor over inability to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks

General Arts students of Ebenezer Senior High School sit on the floor to study

Forty-five General Arts students of Ebenezer Senior High School in Dansoman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region have been studying on the floor since Thursday, March 10.

This is because the headmistress of the school has parked all the desks from the classroom because the students could not pay an amount of GH¢600 each.



A guardian to one of the students who sent Whatsapp messages on condition of anonymity told Onua TV that three of the desks got broken, so the headmistress directed that three students will not get desks to sit on.



The guardian explained that the headmistress gave them up to Thursday, March 10 to pay GH¢600 each for breaking the desks.



“The desks are three so she asked them [students] to pay GH¢600 each.

“Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday, and till today, [the students] still sit on the floor when they go to school.”



Teachers have since been teaching while students sit on the floor.



According to the source, several pleas by the student for the headmistress, whose name has been given as Madam Anastasia, to temper justice with mercy have proved futile as they keep sitting on the floor to study.