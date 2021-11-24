Ecobank donates 100 laptops to KNUST to support less privileged students

Ecobank official hands over the first laptop to VC of KNUST

Source: GNA

Ecobank Ghana has donated 100 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at a presentation ceremony held in Kumasi to aid learning and research on campus.

The donation is the first batch of 300 scheduled laptops and is in fulfillment of the bank’s commitment to support the Vice Chancellor’s vision of providing laptops to less privileged students in the university.



Presenting the laptops on behalf of the bank, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr. Dan Sackey, said, “As a country, as a people and as a business, we have all had to evolve to face the challenges of COVID-19.



"Ecobank has embraced technology over the years and took a deliberate step earlier to invest in technology prior to COVID, and this has stood us in good stead enabling us to serve our customers well in the wake of a pandemic.



"This donation, therefore, fully aligns with our objectives, and we are extremely delighted at this opportunity to provide less privileged students with the required technical support to enhance learning and research.



"We see this as an opportunity to invest in the nation’s younger generation, who, by virtue of their financial circumstances, cannot afford such essential gadgets to improve learning.

"We are today presenting to you 100 laptops to mark our commitment to this project with a further provision for 100 laptops every year for the next 2 years.



"We believe that this donation will go a long to ensure that we have an all-inclusive student’s participation in academia irrespective of financial status.



We therefore count on the beneficiaries to put these laptops to good use, as they complete their various courses and venture into the commercial, and government world of business.”



Additionally, Ecobank offers a suite of solutions which comprehensively address the financial needs of Educational Institutions. From Creche to University, Ecobank provides Collection and Payment Solutions, Financing Solutions, Business Credit and Prepaid Cards, as well as Google My Business, to grow our customers online presence.



In response, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson who received the laptops on behalf of the university, said, “We are very excited about this donation because it fulfills our mandate which we believe cannot be actualized all by ourselves.

We intend to work with our partners and stakeholders to drive its achievement, and we see Ecobank as one of our true partners in this regard. We really do cherish and appreciate this commitment from Ecobank.



These laptops will go to the brilliant but needy students through a very stringent screening process. It is our hope that the relationship between Ecobank and the beneficiaries will go beyond these laptops with Ecobank even offering internship opportunities for these students.



Indeed, we as an institution, look forward very much to continuing to embrace this mutually beneficial relationship with the Bank.”