Economic Challenges: Let’s encourage ourselves in the Lord—Rev Minister

Source: GNA

Ghanaians have been encouraged to look up to God for strength amidst the recent economic crisis.

Reverend Abraham Opoku Baffour, Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Congregation, Kuntunse, said the economic difficulties being faced could not truncate God’s supply to His children, as such, believers should continue to cast all their burdens on God.



“Don’t be afraid of the situation. Economic crises did not start today, but way back in Bible times. However, God delivered all those who put their trust in Him. If you put your trust in God, He will take care of you,” he said.



He was preaching at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries at Dansoman in Accra, during their Sunday Communion Service.



He admonished the congregation from 1 Samuel 30:1-19 and quoted from verse six, saying, “Now David was greatly distressed, for the people spoke of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and his daughters. But David strengthened himself in the Lord his God.”



The Clergyman noted that God’s word was true and could not be affected by the economy or political situations.

He, therefore, urged them not to be anxious about life, because God was not man that He should lie, and that all His promises concerning their lives would come to pass.



“If only you take God’s word serious and become steadfast in prayer, your life will turn around. Don’t speak your fears, speak your faith. Don’t focus on what you’re going through. Confess only what God can do.”



“Sometimes, situations look dire and impossible but when God shows up, He changes things. Greater is He that is in you than He that is in the world. God is still in the business of lifting people up and changing destinies,” he said.



The Reverend Minister led the congregation to pray for Ghana asking God to turn the fortunes of the nation around for good and to bless the populace.