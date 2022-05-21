Economic Fighter’s League to introduce ‘thief tax’ to deal with corruption when elected into office

Ernesto Yeboah, commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League

Economic Fighters League vows to fight corruption

Corrupt persons won’t be jailed when we assume office, Economic Fighters League



2022 will be a year of accountability, Economic Fighters League



Pressure group, Economic Fighters League (EFL) has indicated that will make corruption unattractive to Ghanaians should they be elected to govern the country.



According to the Commander-in-Chief of the group, Ernesto Yeboah, they will introduce ‘thief tax’ which will be paid by corrupt individuals while they remain in the society instead of serving prison terms.



This strategy, he adds, will affect anybody involved in corruption including religious bodies and families engaged in the corrupt act of the affected persons.

“So if it has social implications and an African etymology suggests to us that when a man or woman misconduct himself or herself, the shame does not come to the person alone, but it comes to the family. So where do we find this line of a streak of social philosophy in the African, certain in our laws? So one of the things that the Economic Fighters League will do will be to impose what we call the thief tax.



“Where when a man is said to have stolen from us, we don’t waste our time by accommodating that person in prison and feeding that person and catering for the medical bills of that person but what we seek to do is to let that person live within the society and face the social shame thereof, and it is not only him going to repay our monies to us, but we will also impose it on the family members and the beneficiaries including the churches they attend or the mosque or religious certain that they may find themselves in.” myjoyonline.com quoted Ernesto Yeboah



This strategy, the group believes will solve the issue of corruption which has affected the state for many years as many leaders have failed to take practical steps to fight against it.



“You take the idea of fighting corruption. We talk a lot about that we will do this, and we will do that but more often than not, they are not practical because the idea only suggests that we are going to deal with the individual, but corruption has social implications.” He said



The Economic Fighters League, since its formation, has been demanding an end to rampant corruption and calling for economic liberation and an even distribution of the country’s social amenities.

The movement demands for economic equality gained nationwide attention when the #FixTheCountry movement was birthed in early April 2020.



The Nkrumahist movement and pressure group has declared the year 2022 as a year of demanding absolute uprightness and accountability from people in authority in hopes of achieving the nation’s goal of economic progression and liberation.



The movement said it would place a close eye and ear on the government and its appointees to ensure no rot goes undetected.