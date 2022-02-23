Economic Fighters League to stage 'Y’ani Abre' march for Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor

Social justice group Economic Fighters League (EFL) has planned a march for Monday, February 28, to demand the release of activist and coup d’etat-charged Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

Lawyer Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, immediately upon his return from the United Kingdom after he had posted on Facebook that he would lead a coup d’etat in Ghana if the controversial e-levy tax policy was passed into law.



He has been a known convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement.



Mr Barker-Vormawor has since been charged with treason felony, and he is scheduled to re-appear in court on Monday, February 28.



It is on this day that members of the EFL have planned their demonstration.



They are to converge at the Accra High Court for the march they have dubbed ‘Y’ani Abre March’.

They are soliciting funds via Mobile Money for mass action.



An attempt by his lawyers to secure his bail proved futile.



He was remanded by an Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14 but given access to his family and lawyers between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm each day.



Mr Barker-Vormawor began a hunger strike while in detention but has since suspended it.



