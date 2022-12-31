0
Economic Hardship: Shun hookups, robbery in 2023 – Youth advised

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie?fit=800%2C493&ssl=1 The Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

The Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Catholic Church, has urged the youth to desist from immoral and illegal practices in 2023.

He said economic hardship must not push them into armed robbery, stealing, corruption, street prostitution and “hookups”.

The Archbishop, who said this in a New Year message in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said everyone, especially the youth needed a lot of patience to withstand the tough times the nation was in.

“There’s no point going in for prostitution or armed robbery and the likes to survive. They are completely not good and are against the tenets of the religion and the teachings of God. Remember that such monies and wealth are not of God, and will not last,” he added.

Rev. Kwofie entreated all citizens to abide by the laws of the land to promote orderliness, peace and justice.

“If something is not for you as a politician, public official or any other person, don’t take it else you will make vulnerable people poorer,” he said.

On the night of December 31, 2022, and the morning of January 1, 2023, people across the globe will celebrate the beginning of a New Year.

