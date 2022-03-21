Economic crisis: Providing good-paying jobs is the answer – Kofi Amoah

Renowned economist and businessman Dr Kofi Amoah

Cabinet meets to find solutions to economic challenges

Fuel price hikes having dire effect on Ghanaians



Dr Amoah says jobs are the only viable solution



Renowned economist and businessman Dr Kofi Amoah has said one of the quickest and surest ways Ghana can get out of the dire economic crisis it is facing is to provide ‘decent, good-paying jobs for its citizens.’



According to Dr Amoah, any attempt by the government to find a quick fix to the hardship that the average Ghanaian is facing will only be delaying an inevitable collapse.



‘We have impoverished ourselves in a sea of plenty by refusing to create jobs for our people through the exploitation of our God-given plentiful resources, including vast empty fertile lands and young people at the ready.’

Over the last several weeks and months, there has been mounting pressure on the government to find solutions to the rising cost of living which has been occasioned by the alarming fuel price hikes and the rapid depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.



Today a litre of petrol sells at almost 10 cedis while the Ghana cedi is selling at over 8 cedis to a dollar.



This has brought untold hardship on many Ghanaians and Dr Amoah is calling on the government to tackle the root cause and not quick fixes. In a Twitter post on Monday, 21 March 2022, the astute businessman said: “ The maximum wealth of a nation cannot be realized by ignoring the natural resource endowment of that nation but even more critically by excluding the active participation of the citizens in varied production processes with good-paying JOBS as the primary, incessant locomotive…And what is the proof regarding the criticality of abundant good-paying JOBS as the key to progress Most nations with high employment have these: 1. Low inflation 2. Low-interest rate on loans 3. Export massively 4. Stable currencies 5.High per capita incomes. JOBS is ‘the’ answer





Responding to calls by citizens that something must be done about the economic hardship, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend conveyed a cabinet retreat to evaluate his government's plans and map out new directions.Top of the agenda for the cabinet retreat was an elaborate discussion to fashion out ways to rescue the current state of affairs.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking to Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the outcome of the cabinet retreat, outlined five major areas and some resolutions reached to help mitigate the current economic challenges.



There are; Reopening of borders, arresting the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, Budget cuts and other measures aimed at easing the suffering of Ghanaians.