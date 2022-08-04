Economic crunch: Akufo-Addo now drinks champagne, he doesn't know the price of Kalypo - Sammy Gyamfi mocks

President Akufo-Addo drinking Kalypo

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has teased President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his seeming loss of touch with the prevailing economic crunch.

Addressing a press conference on August 3, he lamented the surge in prices of goods on the market adding that it was at an unprecedented rate.



Making comparisons of the prices of goods sold in 2016 and now, he said that the purchasing power of Ghanaians has been reduced due to inflation under the current administration.



“We are not saying prices must come down. Prices will obviously go up because of inflation but just look at the quantum of increases that we are witnessing now…unprecedented,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He lamented further about how dire the situation is to the extent that President Akufo-Addo’s once favourite drink, Kalypo, has seen an astronomical increase in price.



Sammy Gyamfi mentioned further that the President may not be aware of the development since he has now stopped drinking the product.

“Even the President’s once favourite drink, Kalypo, which he drank for fame in 2016 at a cool price of 50 pesewas is today being sold for a whopping GH₵2.50p. How can parents afford to keep their kids happy with Kalypo when Kalypo is now being sold at such a prohibitive price? President Akufo-Addo may not be aware of this because now he does not drink Kalypo again,” he remarked.







The economy in recent times has experienced a nosedive which has necessitated the government to seek an IMF programme.



The government has partly blamed the ravages of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for the challenges while assuring that it is implementing measures to mitigate its impact.



Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, July 13 announced that inflation for June hit 29.8 per cent.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











DS/PEN