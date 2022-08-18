Economic crunch: Akufo-Addo overpromised - Prof Adei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei has said that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to his election as president overpromised the electorate with respect to his policies and programmes.

In his view, the president should have adopted a strategy of sequencing the rollout of his initiatives upon the assumption of office.



This he believes would have afforded the government enough time to laser focus its resources on some key projects at a time.



Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio on August 17, Professor Adei bemoaned the prioritization of party manifesto for development instead of the national development plan.



According to him, the use of the party manifesto is what may have contributed to Ghana’s misfortunes in the last couple of years.



He singled out President Akufo-Addo, labeling him as someone who overpromised. He cited some projects mentioned by President Akufo-Addo such as Free SHS, One District - One Factory as basis for his assertion.



“It’s unfortunate we have been going into circles. I believe that we must change the way we do business. We need to strengthen certain institutions and in the economic area, the National Development Planning Commission. We must stop this idea that we are elected on the basis of our manifesto…. And I think that in 2024, economists, journalists and others will sit down and discuss the manifestos, see if the governments are going to say that we will implement our manifesto to tell us whether it is realistic or unrealistic. For example, I think Akufo-Addo overpromised ... he should have revised himself and say that we are going to sequence,” Professor Adei said.

Asked if it would not have affected President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid, he said “I don’t think necessarily. If you come and say that this is what we wanted to do. Given the economic situation as we have inherited it, which is always an excuse for either parties when they come to power, you can blame your predecessor, we are going to do it in these phases and people see that you are doing it. I don’t think the Ghanaians would say that be doing everything in the first year”.



“Once you are in power, you can think through and calibrate your agenda,” he added.



The economy has in recent times experienced a downturn with government partly blaming the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the situation



