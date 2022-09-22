0
Menu
News

Economic crunch: Better times ahead, trust government - Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta FinMin Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has encouraged Ghanaians to continue to work hard and to support government's efforts amid the current economic crunch.

The Minister restated the commitment of government to undertake internal and external measures aimed at restoring economic growth and by that easing the high cost-of-living situation.

Speaking at an event organized for banks supporting the government's flagship YouStart programme, the Minister cited recent economic growth figures by the Ghana Statistical Service as evidence of an economy that will bounce back.

GSS, recently disclosed that the economy grew by 4.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 4.2 per cent for 2021.

He said: “Indeed, the expected consequence would be the realization of a WISER (Wealthy, Inclusive, Sustainable, Empowered, and Resilient) society, with our young people more confident about their place in the World.”

He also quoted Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, to emphasize the need for the citizenry to remain dogged and continually optimistic about efforts to better the lot of Ghanaians.

He courage-laden quote from Nkrumah read, “Countrymen, the task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge – the challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe  the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve – to achieve the highest excellencies and the fullest greatness of man. Dare we ask for more in life?”

Ofori-Atta has come under sustained attack recently as critics continue to call for his sack amid the economic downturn.

He has rebuffed the calls and has also gotten the backing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue in his role and to turn around the economy and reset it on a path of growth.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Related Articles: