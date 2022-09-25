Economic crunch: Ken Agyapong's boy slams calico-wearing Bible quoting Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Justice Kweku Annan, a former show host on NET2 TV, has taken aim at Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, singling him out for Ghana’s economic troubles.

He cautioned Vice President Bawumia to take charge of the management of the economy as is required of him by law and not allow the likes of Ofori-Atta to dent his reputation.



In an interview on the KSM show that aired on Pan African TV, the host of ‘The Seat Show’ on the network owned by Kennedy Agyapong, stressed that the government had failed in terms of economic management.



His sacking was reportedly related to criticizing Bawumia on his show but he explained that his critique was towards followers on social media but that in the case of the Vice President, he was asking questions if him as he (Bawumia) had done of Mahama years back.



He outlined three reasons for demanding answers from Bawumia: “The Vice President is the Chairman of the Economic Management Team of this government, he is an economist and three, he is also the Vice President.

“So, I can even say that Mahama is not his peer because he is a political technocrat but Bawumia is a groomed economist so if you are the chairman of the EMT, you know the in and out, the endocrine, the leaps and bounds of everything as far as the economy is concerned. You know how to play the game,” he stressed.



“If you sit there and they do all the things that they’ve done up till the current moment including that of the current Finance Minister, in that white calico with the Bible and giving scripture that God is with us and we aint going to the IMF and then by the close of his speech we are at the doorstep of the IMF.



“Now we have seen ourselves sitting, eating a giant humble pie, I cannot use any other adjective than to say they have failed and that for me was crystal clear, that any Ghanaian needed to tell them that ‘guys, you have failed,’ either you give the chance for someone else to take charge,” he stressed.



SARA