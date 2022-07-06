Economic hardship: Bear with government – MP pleads

Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has pleaded with the citizenry to be patient with the government to soon reduce the socioeconomic hardships currently facing the country.

He appealed to Ghanaians not to fully blame the Akufo-Addo-led administration for the financial challenges as the nation was just not the only nation in the meltdown but they ought to be grateful and appreciate their attempts to overcome the meltdown.



“Let us not fully blame the government for the socioeconomic hardships we are facing as a country but we should be grateful and appreciate what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees are working around the clock to overcome the meltdown and hopefully we will soon overcome the situation with prudent and pragmatic policies,” Dr Nyarko assured.



According to him, the social interventions put in place by the government should make citizens grateful and appreciative to enhance their dwelling and livelihoods however, the country would have been doing exceptionally better“if not for the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine confrontation which had badly affected the financial situation.

“However, the president is relentless in restoring the financial situation, due to this, I will request Ghanaians to understand his good works realising that he is doing his finest to make life bearable and they should bear with the government because we are doing everything possible for us to progress, grow and develop the country as our president and his government are capable and what we are experiencing is temporal and the government is doing everything to bring us back to the pre-pandemic era.



“We should not lose sight of the dangerous governance by our political opponents when they dragged us into unbearable hardships where during their time we slept in darkness for four years, show us a single intervention their government brought to cushion us, there was inactivity and inertia on the part of their government.



“At least we have done better than them in the midst of pain, hardships and we know the government is not resting on its oars but working assiduously to ameliorate our plight which is a clear difference between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” Dr Nyarko pointed out.