Economic hardship: Praying to God doesn't mean you have given up humanly - Prof Adei defends Akufo-Addo

The ex-chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Emeritus Stephen Adei, has said that there is nothing wrong with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seeking divine intervention in Ghana’s economic challenges.

In a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Adei said that President Akufo-Addo's asking Ghanaians to pray does not mean that the government is not putting measures in place to ameliorate the hardship in the country.



“I think that you would not say that if you go to church and you prayed that God should help us with the economy, then you have given up humanly. I’m a strong believer in the sovereignty of God. In addition to all our economic measures, praying is not something to be ridiculed,” he said.



The ex-chairman of NDPC, however, noted that the government must work hard to ensure that there will be light at the end of the tunnel soon.



“But the reality is that we’re in difficult times and yes, Ghanaians must pray that there must be measures that will at least in the near future improve our situation,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo was criticized by some factions in the public after he said that he has hope in God to get the country out of the current economic difficulties.



According to citinewsroom.com, the president, after stating that his government was putting measures in place to address the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi and hardships in the country, said that he had faith in God to get the country out of the challenges.

“I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination, and hard work, and I urge all to have the same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored. The battle is the Lord’s,” he is quoted to have said at the 12th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Winneba in the Central Region.



