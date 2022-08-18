Economic hardship: The worse is yet to come - Mintah Akandoh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has urged Ghanaians to prepare for more hardship.

According to him, there will be more hardship in the country because the government is intentionally refusing to accept the realities Ghanaians are facing since it has no clue as to how to resolve them.



Speaking in an interview on XYZ TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP added that the government is also refusing to listen to the advice of experts outside the government and it is constantly making excuses for the challenges Ghanaians are facing.



“You have an agriculture minister who is saying that food is abundant in the country and the reason why food is expensive is because of transportation. What this tells you is that it is either he knows he is telling lies or he does not understand anything in the field.



“If you ploughed a piece of land at the cost of GH¢1000 last year, you will require more than GH¢10000 to plough that same piece of land this year. Is this transportation? Weedicides and insecticides that cost GH¢20 now cost more than GH¢50, same with seeds. Is this transportation?



“If you have people taking decisions for you at that level who do not understand anything, then you’re in a crisis. I’m telling you that the worst is yet to come. We predicted his hardship earlier and they insulted us and called us prophets of doom,” he said in Twi.



Akandoh suggested that the government must sack the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the first step to getting the country out of the current challenges because the international community it is seeking help from does not trust him.

Also, he said that Ghanaians should not make the mistake of voting for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia because he is responsible for the current challenges the country is facing.



