'Economic messiah' Bawumia has become an 'expert' in digitization amidst economic crises - Adongo

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo says the country's economy has reached a point of no return with the level of hardship, fuel price increment and the excessive borrowing of the Nana Akufo-Addo-Dr. Bawumia-led government.

According to him, there should be a way out in the next budget to boost the confidence of investors who are planning to sell off their bonds and leave the country.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Isaac Adongo indicated that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government is unable to fulfil its numerous promises to Ghanaians due to the unavailability of funds.



He, however, wondered why the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who paraded himself as the 'economic messiah' of the country has suddenly gone mute on the economic situation and rather moved to an area of digitization in which he has no expertise.

He insisted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is no longer interested in the dying economy of the country but has abruptly discovered his love for digitization, talking of Ghana Post, Interoperability and paperless transaction which are the brainchild of others.



" . . Dr Bawumia has run away from touted economic expertise to talk about Ghana Post, Interoperability and Paperless transactions at the Port, but the actual economic prowess he was touted for which Ghanaians trusted him for has been abandoned," he said.



“You are rather fronting the achievements of others but the economy that you studied and rose to the point of a lecturer and a doctorate, you have stopped talking about it. Dr Bawumia is now championing someone’s brainchild called digitization; he is taking credit for a blueprint he did not develop,” he chided.