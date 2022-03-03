2
Menu
News

Economic prosperity can’t be achieved without peace and security – Ampratwum-Sarpong

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has said no country can achieve economic prosperity for its people without peace and security.

He has therefore asked all Ghanaians to eschew acts that can cause mayhem in the country.

Mr. Ampratwum Sarpong was speaking at a two-day sensitization workshop on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) conventions for key stakeholders in the Western region.

“Following widespread conflicts and instability in the subregion in the 1990s and early 20s and even up to today, the leaders came to the realization that economic prosperity cannot be achieved in the absence of peace and security

“Today, we have a better understanding of what we hope to achieve,” he said.

Fort his part, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah expressed concerns about coup pronouncements made by some members of the Ghanaian society.

“I am sure you know that we are not completely out of the coronavirus pandemic. We know our borders are still closed to the limit due to the effect of COVID-19.

“This has brought some challenges to the free movement of people within the ECOWAS region. We pray the situation gets better to allow member states to function and which will encourage our people to do more businesses.”

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah