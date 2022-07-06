Economic woes brought on by Ofori-Atta's bad decisions - Adongo insists

NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, believes President Akufo-Addo can blame no one but himself for the current state of economic affairs after surrounding himself with virtually all his family members who had poor appreciation of the economy.

To him, Akufo-Addo will go down in the annals of the country's political history as the worst president ever.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he accused the NPP Government of having relied so much on borrowing to such unprecedented levels even though there was nothing to show for it that the country lost all avenues for future borrowing.



"The argument about Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war should not be mentioned as the cause of the collapse of the economy. The NPP government borrowed and spent the money on irrelevant projects that did not aid in the country's development. The Finance Minister has mismanaged the economy to an extent that no institution does not want to even lend the country money again," he asserted.



He added that some projects like the National Cathedral which has already swallowed more than 35 million dollars and the Agyapa deal will forever cease to exist when IMF looks into the books of the country and decide to assist the country.



"The Finance Minister who has poor knowledge in finance and economic management should be no where near the IMF team to help design a policy for the rebound of the economy.

"But President Akufo-Addo has caused his own failure because he has surrounded himself with his family members who had poor appreciation of the economy and they have eventually ruined his administration. President Akufo-Addo will go down in history as one of the worst presidents the country has witnessed. The woes of the economy are due to wrong decisions taken by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta," he added.



However, he is confident that the IMF will insist on the protection of the poor during negotiations, adding that he will support any eventual plan that will protect the interest of the poor and vulnerable.



“The poor must have an economy in order to be protected. We currently don’t just have an economy and so if there is anything that will bring back an economy that supports the poor, it is very important that we support it.



Watch video below



