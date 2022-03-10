4
Economist in opposition, fake IT expert in government – Kwakye Ofosu ‘mocks’ Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia 3 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia touted as 'economic messiah' in opposition

Bawumia silent on recent economic downturn

NDC members pushing for Bawumia to speak on E-Levy

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has mocked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the national digitization drive he is spearheading.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the Veep was only pretending to be an IT expert having abandoned his ‘economic messiah’ status.

“Talk economy in opposition, pretend to be IT expert in government when economy collapses,” he posted on Facebook.

Bawumia has come under heavy criticism, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what they say is the downward spiral of the economy.

Members of the NDC in criticizing the Vice President cite the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, increase in fuel prices and general increase in the cost of living.

Kwakye Ofosu has previously asked the Vice President to get a WAEC hall and answer his 170 economic questions posed to then-VP Amissah-Arthur in 2016.

“See how time and providence have combined to humiliate Bawumia who in this tweet in 2016 attempted to mock the then Vice President with his ridiculous 170 questions.

“With the economic disaster he has supervised now, why doesn’t he get a whole WAEC examination hall for himself and do an open book exam and answer his 170 questions with Samira Bawumia as the sole invigilator?,” he quizzed.

