Economy needs GH¢100bn to fully bounce back – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that government intends to have 20 million of the populace vaccinated with Covid jabs by the close of the year.

Addressing journalists at a media interaction in Koforidua over the weekend, the Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament noted over one million citizens have so far been vaccinated.



He explained that efforts are being made by government to produce its own vaccines.



Currently, government is purchasing the Covid vaccines while foreign donors also give support.

He pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic has had a toll on the economy and living conditions and that the recovery of the economy needs some GH¢100 billion. Out of this, the private sector is expected to contribute GH¢70 billion while government makes available the remaining GH¢30 billion.



On security matters, the Minister hinted terrorist activities particularly in neighbouring Burkina Faso could have implications on the country and that citizens must be security conscious as government puts out measures to address any arising problem.



The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was confident the installation of CCT cameras, investment in security intelligence, recruitment of personnel into the security services and logistics will help position them well.