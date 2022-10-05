Economy will be back on track before Akufo-Addo leaves office - Tema MCE

Tema MCE, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has said that Ghana’s economy, which has been railroaded by the coronavirus pandemic will be put back on a footing towards recovery before 2024.

In an interview on the sidelines of a funeral at Tema Community 8, Hon. Amarh Ashitey pointed out that already, the signs are there that the path to recovery will not take very long to be chartered upon by government.



“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is agreeable to our (Ghana’s) negotiation team that there is not too much to fuss over and so the negotiations will be fast tracked.



"That is the most important indication that the hurdles to getting back on track are not too many,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey pointed out.



He added that “in IMF programs, the difficult part is usually the negotiation to profile the difficulties. In the cases of some countries, it takes several years to do this because their situations are usually very bad.



“However, where the situation is not too bad, the negotiations can be swift and in poor case, that is the story.”



The deceased, Richard Amegavi, was a Civil engineer and a member of the St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church but passed away after a short illness.



According to the MCE, the negotiations will be so fast-tracked that the key aspects of the programme will be reflected in the 2023 annual budget statement in November 2022.



“By 2023, the program will be in full swing,” he added.



Meanwhile, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey was the toast of mourners and constituents who mobbed him when he attended the funeral of the late Richard Amegavi.



As usual, the MCE was accompanied by his hardworking Special Aide, Albert Kraku, who is also the NPP’s Communication Officer for Tema East.