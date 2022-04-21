Edem Agbana appeals to management to reconsider decision to defer 6000 students

Edem Agbana is a former SRC president of UG

A former student leader and currently a Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana has waded into the controversy surrounding KNUST’s decision to automatically defer over 6ooo students who have failed to pay their fees.

Contributing to the discussion on GH Today on GhOne TV, the vociferous young politician made a passionate appeal to the management of the institution to reconsider their decision and give the affected students some grace period to raise the needed amounts.



Mr. Agbana refuted assertions that most of the affected students mismanaged their fees. He said “there may be a few of the students who used their fees to either gamble or do something else, but I believe the majority are genuinely in need and could not raise the fees. Times are hard, we are all struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living in Ghana. Most parents are unable to raise the fees, the management of the university must revert the deferral and give them the opportunity to continue their education”.

Mr. Agbana, who once served as SRC president of the University of Ghana recounted how difficult it is to see some students break their backs in search of fees. He is therefore pleading with the management of the university and other students to intervene.