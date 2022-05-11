Educate Krobo ECG customers before prepaid installation - Assembly Man

File Photo: Residents of Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo protesting against prepaid meters

Source: GNA

Mr. Raymond Gborson, Assembly Member for Kpong-Ahudzo in the Lower Manya Municipality has urged the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to properly educate customers on the usefulness of pre-paid meters before visiting their premises.

Mr Gborson speaking to the media after a stakeholder meeting at Odumase Krobo said it was in ECG’s best interest to educate the customers in the Krobo area before installing the pre-paid meters as a good number of them still do not agree to the change from post-paid to pre-paid making the situation volatile.



He said, “Customers in Kpong and Lower Manya are not against the installation of the prepaid but, if I tell you that I want to move you to another place that might be better than where you are, I must be able to talk to you out of where you were for you to understand hence we must carry out the education to the later for the people to understand.”



Because the needed intensive education had not been done by the ECG officials, the Assembly members were being tagged by the people to have taken bribes from the Company to allow for the installation, a case which he said was not true.



Mr Gborson added that there was the need to iron out all doubts in the system for a smooth transition from post-paid meters to pre-paid for the people of Krobo as a policy of ECG.

The Assemblyman further said they were expecting that ECG would complete the changing of the post-paid meters for all non-residential customers in the district first before moving on to residential but unfortunately that was not what was happening on the ground creating some misgivings among residents.



“I don’t know what the haste is for, and once this thing has started from Kpong it must be carried through to wherever it will end before moving to domestics because initially, they were doing non-residential.



“But to our surprises, as we speak they are in the community doing residential installations,” he said.



He said for the people to embrace the pre-paid meters, proper education on it was non-negotiable saying, “I want to reiterate this point that Lower Manya people for that matter, people of Kpong are law-abiding people they are not people who are hooligans, they understand the system”.