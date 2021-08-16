Education Committee inspects TVET projects

Members of the Committee inspected a new hostel building being constructed

As part of its oversight responsibilities, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education has paid a working visit to inspect some Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) projects within Central Region.

One of the facilities the Committee visited was the Grace love Creations Training Institute at Winneba.



Here, the Committee members observed that since the government started offering financial support as part of the TVET Voucher Project, the institution has been able to expand its facilities and enrolled more interested apprentices.



Members of the Committee inspected a new hostel building being constructed by the management of the institution due to the benefit of the TVET Voucher Project.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace love Creations Training Institute, Mrs. Joana Eshun, noted that since the institute started accessing the funds from the TVET Voucher Project about two years ago, it has trained 240 apprentices with some coming from outside the country.



At the Vocational Training and Rehabilitation Institute in Biriwa, the MPs inspected ongoing projects at the South Campus where major and old classrooms and workshops are located, as well as the North Campus where the new boy's hostel and administration blocks are being constructed.

Through the support of the TVET Voucher Project, the Biriwa Vocational Training Institute will also have a new girls hostel, a one-unit workshop block for bricklaying and concreting, and an oil and gas equipment maintenance workshop.



The Chairman of the Committee, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, and the MP for Agona East, Queenstar Pokuaah Sawyer, urged the contractors of the new school building to vary the project to include access roads to the project since the current contract does not have that component.



The Acting Director-General of the Commission for TVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, who was with the Education Committee, said the exercise by the MPs is very important because it helps to check some of the investments Government has put into TVET.



The TVET Voucher Project is an initiative of the Government of Ghana aimed at increasing access to master craft persons, workers, and their apprentices to training vouchers. It is being co-financed by the German Government through KFW.



The Committee is also expected to inspect TVET projects in Western, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions.