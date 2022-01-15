Education Minister fully funds university fees of 61 freshers

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in a group photo with the 61 students

Education Minister pays fees of 30 new engineering students

Outlines plan to have Bosomtwe produce 100 engineers within 10 years



91 newly admitted students get scholarships from Education Minister



Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has settled full school fees of 61 freshers from his constituency who have gained admission to study medicine and engineering-related courses.



The students are spread across various public tertiary institutions including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and Kumasi Technical University (KTU).



Taking to his social media timeline, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum indicated that it was part of his vision to get 100 engineers from his constituency within a 10-year period.

“This morning, 14th January, 2022, I bid farewell to 61 students from Bosomtwe who will be studying Medicine and various courses in Engineering fully funded by me. This adds to the already 30 engineering students I funded last year. Laptops given to each student, fees, boarding, feeding and transportation paid.



“These freshmen will be studying in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Energy and Natural Resources and Kumasi Technical University. My vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 Engineers within the next ten years is on course,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as deputy Education Minister in 2021 sponsored 30 students from his constituency to study various engineering courses at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa.



The latest gesture from the minister brings to a total of 91 students he is currently sponsoring under his project.



