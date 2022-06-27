Education Minister has been a great disappointment – Ex-Spokesperson of CCTA

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Former Spokesperson for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association (CCTA), Norbert Gborgbortsi, has rated the performance of the Minister of Education as very poor, describing him as a great disappointment to the teaching fraternity.

According to him, both teachers and students had belief in him turning around Ghana’s education system because they saw great potential in him while he served as deputy Education Minister, but after his elevation, he has failed to impress.



Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Mr. Gborgbortsi lamented what he said was the Minister’s imposition of wholesale foreign educational policies in Ghana, adding that such moves are taking the country’s education system in the wrong direction.



“The Education Minister has disappointed us because at the time that he was the deputy minister, both students and teachers thought he would do well when he’s elevated. But after he’s been made the substantive Minister, the programmes and policies he’s introducing, I don’t think it’s the best…not at all.”

Norbert Gborgbortsi added, “this STEM programme that he’s introduced will lead us to have a taste for consumption but will not let us produce as a country. We’ve indigenous people already in the system producing, and so we should let our children add value through science and technology; that is what we need and not imbibe foreign culture. We are going astray; we’re getting missing.



“The other day, I heard that Ghana has partnered with some people who are into practical education where our students will move from chew and poor to practical work. This got me laughing. It is not about aligning yourself with others; it’s about overhauling the entire educational system and making sure that our curriculum is based on practical studies so that if someone says he’s an engineer, he is able to assemble engines, not giving lip service,” he lamented.